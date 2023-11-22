Wolf Pack Acquire Forward Tim Doherty from Chicago Wolves

November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has acquired forward Tim Doherty from the Chicago Wolves in exchange for future considerations.

In addition, the Wolf Pack has loaned Doherty to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Doherty, 28, has recorded eight assists in ten games this season with the ECHL's Maine Mariners. He was in his second season with the club after being loaned by the Wolves on October 13th. He signed an AHL contract with the Wolves as an unrestricted free agent on June 14th, 2023.

The native of Portsmouth, RI, led the Mariners in scoring a season ago with 73 points (21 g, 52 a) in 69 games. He was the only player on the club to eclipse the 60-point plateau. Doherty's 52 assists were good for the team lead, while his 21 goals were tied for fourth.

The 6'0", 190-pound forward has played 170 career ECHL games with the Mariners, Wheeling Nailers, and Allen Americans, scoring 137 points (45 g, 92 a). Prior to turning pro, Doherty played four seasons at the University of Maine (2016-20) and spent the 2020-21 campaign at Penn State University.

The Wolf Pack take on the Providence Bruins in a Thanksgiving Eve showdown tonight at the XL Center! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

More information and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.