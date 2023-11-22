Roadrunners Open Trip with 3-2 Win in Calgary

CALGARY, AB - The Tucson Roadrunners wrangled up two points in a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Wranglers Tuesday night to improve to 8-5-0-1 on the season.

The Tucson Roadrunners came out in the first game of a five-game road trip firing on all cylinders. It was Canadian Forward Hunter Drew who lit the lamp for Tucson in the first and set the tone for the rest of the evening. It marked Drew's second goal of the year and was unassisted. It didn't take long for a response from the Pacific Division leading Calgary Wranglers to respond - 45 seconds to be exact. In the blink of an eye the game was tied 1-1. An Austin Poganski tripping minor would lead to a Calgary power-play which was successfully killed by the Roadrunners. Matthew Villalta was stellar all night, including stopping 12 of the 13 shots on goal he faced in the first.

Curtis Douglas was everywhere Tuesday night and found himself putting the puck in the back of the net in the second to break the tie game. Douglas' goal was the first of the season for him and he was assisted by Victor Soderstrom and Max Szuber. The Roadrunners outshot Calgary 9-7 in the period and headed into the second intermission with a 2-1 lead.

The third period became a special teams battle between the two divisional foes. A John Leonard delay of game minor would lead to a power-play goal for the Wranglers and another tie game, 2-2. Just over three minutes later it would be a Calgary slashing minor that put Tucson in the driver's seat. Josh Doan found himself ripping a shot that would be the game-winning power-play goal. Doan was assisted by Dylan Guenther and Nathan Smith. The goal was Doan's third power-play goal of the season, and the assist would improve Dylan Guenther's team leading points total to 14. Calgary would pull their goalie late but Matthew Villalta and the Roadrunner's would hold them off to win 3-2.

"When we play like that we are going to compete with everyone in the league and win games. It was a great win for us as a group we can use this moving forward" said Forward Hunter Drew after Tuesday night's 3-2 win in Calgary.

