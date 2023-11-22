P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack
November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hartford, CT - Joey Abate and Luke Toporowski recorded a goal and an assist a piece but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 6-4 behind four unanswered third period tallies on Wednesday night at the XL Center. John Farinacci and Trevor Kuntar both posted two assists.
How It Happened
30 seconds into the game, Farinacci dug a puck out of the corner and fed a pass to Marc McLaughlin in the low slot, who one-timed it blocker side, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Toporoski received a secondary assist.
With 2 seconds left in the first period, Mac Hollowell found Karl Henriksson at the bottom of the left circle for a redirection goal, tying the game at 1-1.
Johnny Brodzinski caught a pass in the bottom of the left circle and fired a shot into the top shelf, giving the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead with 18:14 remaining in the second period.
On a 2-on-1, Toporowski played give-and-go with Farinacci before hammering a one-timer from the right circle off the far post and into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 16:02 left in the second frame. Reilly Walsh was credited with an assist as well.
Mike Callahan's wrist shot from the left point zipped through traffic and kicked off the right post and across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 5:07 to play in the second period. Kuntar and Abate received assists on the goal.
40 seconds later, a rebound off a Kuntar shot bounced out to Abate at the left post, where he jammed the puck into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 4-2. Frederic Brunet received a secondary assist on the tally.
While on a 5-on-3 power play, Alex Belzile tried to send a pass down low that deflected off a defender's stick and into the back of the net, cutting the P-Bruins lead to 4-3 with 11:09 remaining in the third period.
Fresh out of the penalty box, Brennan Othmann caught a pass off the boards sending him on a breakaway, where he tucked the puck through the goaltender's legs, tying the game at 4-4 with 7:45 left in the third period.
Belzile scored a power play goal off a rebound from the left post with 43 seconds left, giving Hartford a 5-4 lead.
Stats
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 29 of the 34 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-6, and the penalty kill was 4-for-6.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to Allentown, P.A. to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, November 24 at the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
