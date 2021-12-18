Reign Offense Carries Win vs. San Jose
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Seven different skaters scored for the Ontario Reign (14-5-0-1), who earned a 7-4 defeat over the San Jose Barracuda (8-12-1-0) in the teams' first meeting of the season Friday night at Toyota Arena. TJ Tynan had a game-high three points with a goal and two assists, while Ontario defenders Blake Siebenaler (one goal, one assist) and Cameron Gaunce (two assists) each posted multi-point nights.
Goaltender Matt Villalta turned aside 26 shots to earn his 10th victory for the Reign and Martin Frk scored his team-leading 12th tally of the year.
Date: December 17, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SJ 0 2 2 4
ONT 3 2 2 7
Shots PP
SJ 30 3/7
ONT 30 2/5
Three Stars -
1. TJ Tynan (ONT)
2. Blake Siebenaler (ONT)
3. Cameron Gaunce (ONT)
W: Matthew Villalta
L: Zachary Sawchenko
Next Game: Saturday, December 18, 2021 vs. Tucson | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
