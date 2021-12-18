Reign Offense Carries Win vs. San Jose

December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Seven different skaters scored for the Ontario Reign (14-5-0-1), who earned a 7-4 defeat over the San Jose Barracuda (8-12-1-0) in the teams' first meeting of the season Friday night at Toyota Arena. TJ Tynan had a game-high three points with a goal and two assists, while Ontario defenders Blake Siebenaler (one goal, one assist) and Cameron Gaunce (two assists) each posted multi-point nights.

Goaltender Matt Villalta turned aside 26 shots to earn his 10th victory for the Reign and Martin Frk scored his team-leading 12th tally of the year.

Date: December 17, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SJ 0 2 2 4

ONT 3 2 2 7

Shots PP

SJ 30 3/7

ONT 30 2/5

Three Stars -

1. TJ Tynan (ONT)

2. Blake Siebenaler (ONT)

3. Cameron Gaunce (ONT)

W: Matthew Villalta

L: Zachary Sawchenko

Next Game: Saturday, December 18, 2021 vs. Tucson | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.