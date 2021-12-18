Henderson Falls to Abbotsford, 3-2
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Abbotsford Canucks, 3-2, on Saturday night at Orleans Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The contest started off with a scoreless first period. Justin Bailey gave the Canucks the first lead of the night, with a goal five minutes into the second frame. Jack Dugan tied the game up with a goal to start off the third period. Bailey answered again with a second goal for Abbotsford, giving them the lead for a second time. A late third period goal from Jake Leschyshyn tied up the contest a second time, pushing it into OT. Will Lockwood got one in the net to get the win for Abbotsford.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights face off again tomorrow, Dec. 19 against the Abbotsford Canucks at 4 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the game on AHLtv, locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) or listen in on 1230 The Game.
Tomorrow is also the team's first-ever Lucky Launch, our version of the Teddy Bear Toss. Fans can purchase tickets here.
