Islanders Face Checkers Twice this Weekend

December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







The Bridgeport Islanders (8-13-1-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, make their first visit to the Queen City this weekend to open a three-game road trip prior to the Christmas break. Bridgeport faces the Charlotte Checkers (13-10-2-0) inside Bojangles Coliseum tonight at 6 p.m. and again tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. The Islanders are 0-1-0-0 against Charlotte this season following a 3-2 loss on Dec. 5th at home. Chris Terry and Andy Andreoff (PP) each scored for Bridgeport, while Charlotte's Grigori Denisenko had the game-winner with just 2:11 left in regulation.

LISTEN ON RADIO: www.bit.ly/IslesRadio

WATCH LIVE: www.ahltv.com

LAST TIME OUT

Cory Schneider made 29 saves in 65 minutes and stopped four of five shootout attempts Wednesday night, but the Islanders dropped a 2-1 final to the Providence Bruins (11-6-3-1) at Webster Bank Arena. Cole Bardreau scored his second goal of the season in the closing stages of the first period, while Alex-Olivier Voyer's shorthanded goal midway through the second eventually forced overtime. Despite the setback, Schneider (3-6-1) extended his unbeaten in regulation streak to four games (3-0-1).

VIEW FROM CHARLOTTE

The Checkers have won three straight games and five of their last six following a two-game sweep of the Rochester Americans earlier this week. Charlotte scored a franchise-record 11 goals in an 11-1 win against the Amerks on Tuesday and then beat Rochester again on Wednesday 4-2. Scott Wilson had two goals and Logan Hutsko collected three points (one goal, two assists), while goalie Devan Dubnyk, who was signed to a PTO on Dec. 7th, made 21 saves. The Checkers are fifth in the Atlantic Division with 28 points in 25 games. Their roster has been affected mightily over the past week, enduring more than 20 transactions since last Saturday due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Florida Panthers.

TERRY CHRISTMAS

Former Checker Chris Terry has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last eight games, including a season-long, seven-game scoring streak that was snapped on Wednesday. Terry leads the Islanders and is tied for 13th in the AHL in scoring (team-high 20 points), and ranks second among AHL players in shots (77). The Islanders are 4-2-1-1 when he scores a goal this season and 3-0-1-1 when he has at least two points. Terry played parts of five seasons with Charlotte from 2010-15, skating in 299 games.

THE MAGIC NUMBER

The Islanders are 8-3-1-1 when scoring at least three goals in a game this season, but 0-10-0-2 when netting two or fewer. Bridgeport has scored two goals or fewer in three of its last four games, but put up five in a 5-4 win against the Toronto Marlies last Saturday. The Islanders are 29th in the AHL with an average of 2.52 goals per game this season.

OTTO-ZONE

Otto Koivula has recorded at least one point in all but four games since Oct. 17th, improving his total last weekend to 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 20 games. He is second on the club in scoring and tied for first in assists. Koivula has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last four outings and one assist in three NHL games with the New York Islanders this season.

QUICK HITS

Bridgeport has a power-play goal in six of its last eight games, but went 0-for-5 on Wednesday...Its road power play is ninth in the AHL (9-for-43, 20.9%)... The Islanders have led after the first period five times this year, but are winless when doing so (0-3-1-1)... Austin Czarnik was recalled by the New York Islanders for a second time this season on Thursday.

AFFILIATE REPORT

New York Islanders (8-12-5); Last: 3-1 W vs. BOS, Thursday -- Next: Tomorrow vs. VGK, 2 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (8-10-0-1); Last: 4-2 W vs. ME, Saturday -- Next: Dec. 26th vs. ME, 7:05 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.