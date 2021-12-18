Senators' Games Postponed Through December 21 Due to COVID-19 Protocols

December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, their game vs. Utica on Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game #386) has been postponed.

The Senators organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL, as well as guidance from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Fans who have purchased tickets are asked to retain their tickets at this time.

All tickets remain valid and maintain full value for any postponed games. When the rescheduled date is announced Belleville Senators business staff will offer ticket-holders their exact purchase for the rescheduled date, or an equal value credit on their account to go towards future ticket purchases.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.