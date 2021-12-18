Panthers Assign Cole Schwindt, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Matt Kiersted and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte

With their last three games before Christmas postponed by the NHL, the Panthers have assigned Cole Schwindt, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Matt Kiersted and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte.

The first four of that group were recalled on Thursday and all appeared in Florida's game against Los Angeles - Schwindt made his NHL debut, while Kiersted picked up his first NHL goal. Heponiemi had been with the Panthers since before that, and appeared in his second game of the season on Thursday.

That group returns to join what was a shorthanded Checkers squad preparing for two more home contests before the holiday break, starting tonight against Bridgeport.

In a corresponding move, the Checkers have released Liam Pecararo and Max Zimmer from their PTOs.

