Barracuda Downed by Reign 7-4
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Ontario, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (8-12-1-0) scored three consecutive goals after falling behind 5-0 in the second period on Friday at the Toyota Arena, but the Ontario Reign (14-5-0-1) would manage to wipe away any comeback attempt, lighting the lamp twice in the third period en-route to a 7-4 win.
- In the loss, the Barracuda managed to score three times on the power-play, marking the third time this season in which the team has scored three times on the man-advantage.
- Scott Reedy netted a pair, both on the man-advantage, and now leads the AHL in power-play goals (8) and ranks T-second overall in goals (12). Friday marked the rookie forwards second multi-goal game of his career.
- Sasha Chmelevksi scored the team's first goal and also collected an assist, and now has four points (2+2=4) over his last three games.
- Ryan Merkley collected two more assists and now has six assists over his last three games. The second-year defenseman ranks T-second among AHL blueliners in assists (15).
- John Leonard snapped an 11-game goalless drought and chipped in an assist. Leonard has three points (1+2=3) over his last two games after recording three points in his prior 14 outings.
- Reign forward T.J. Tynan finished with three points (1+2=3). Tynan is now T-second in the AHL in assists (18) and has helpers in five-straight games (7).
The Barracuda return to action on Sat. Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls at the Pechanga Arena.
Join The Battery for the new home of the Barracuda, you can put down a $50 deposit on Ticketmaster (CLICK HERE). Submitting your deposit will secure your spot next season at the team's brand-new 4,200-seat arena which is set to open next Aug. Once you secure a membership, one of our team members will contact you.
Place your deposit by Jan. 17 and receive a complimentary one-day pass to the '22 NHL Rookie Faceoff which will be held at the Barracuda's future home. Contact us today at 408-999-5757 to speak to one of our representatives or email us at sales@sjbarracuda.com.
