Josling's Goal not Enough for San Diego

The San Diego Gulls dropped a 5-1 decision to the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Despite the setback, San Diego has earned standings points in five of their last seven home games (4-2-1-0).

Sean Josling scored his first AHL goal at 18:18 of the second period. Greg Printz earned his first assist of the season on the play, while Bryce Kindopp collected his eighth helper of the campaign.

Lukas Dostal made 27 saves in the setback.

The San Diego Gulls continue their club record seven-game homestand tomorrow against the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sean Josling

On his first AHL goal:

I saw the puck turned over there, Kindopp down to Printzy (Greg Printz) and I was just hoping. Great pass by both of those guys and just put it in.

On finding the back of the net while on a professional tryout:

Definitely a good feeling. You know, I wish it would have come in a better game, but that's hockey.

On what Bakersfield did to control the game:

I don't think we played our a-game tonight. You know, we see these guys a lot so if we stick to our game plan, we'll beat these guys.

On if having another game in less than 24 hours is good for the team's mindset:

Yeah, definitely. Having two games in two days you've got to forget about these ones and kind of flip the page and get on to the next game and start focusing on that.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On tonight's game:

From the first minute they were physical on us. We had no push back. We had no solution. All our young guys, the whole team got on their heels. I see it coming from the last game a little bit. I was trying to be nice about it, but now we're getting in the dark days. It's gonna be tough. The lineup we have, the lack of experience that we have, we cannot afford to be intimidated. We cannot afford to play like boys. Are they gonna grow? They're gonna have to face adversity until the end of the year and our job is to push them, but we're into some dark days right now.

On what led to the first Condors goals:

We were just flat, intimidated, it was too much. We're gonna have to dig. I pushed them a lot tonight. I was all over them tonight. The reality is they took it on the chin. You know, they want to play in the NHL, they better get used to taking it on the chin. And the want to get to the other league, it's not gonna be a walk in the park. Success is not a magic trick. We have nine guys up front that have no experience in the American league and they have a chance to play right now. I don't think they should take it for granted, cause AHL is a clearing house. So, we're gonna work with them. Last game and tonight is a good wakeup call. We played two teams that were big, that were heavy, that were old, that were fast, and our team just crumbled.

On what a young team can learn from tonight:

I think it's different. I think it's a wakeup call. You know, I feel we lost some games that we were growing. Tonight is growing a different way. It's about learning that life's gonna hit you in the chin and if you're not prepared in pro hockey there's a guy that wants your lunch on the other side. And that's what it is. And some guys are way too complacent. I've been nice to them, I've been guiding them, I've been pushing them, and I kinda saw it coming a little bit. Hey, that's what it's all about. AHL is about figuring out whose got it and who doesn't. Now let's see how we do the next two games before the break, but they gotta be hard. Because now, you know, teams that are mature are getting their wins together and I thought we did really well for first 20 games in some way. We climbed on, we growed together, but now the dig of the season is starting, and our guys were overwhelmed, overmatched and it was a really good wakeup call for them.

On what he wants to see from his team tomorrow night vs. San Jose:

I want to see more from everybody, obviously. I think veterans are gonna have to help out. Right now they need to go to sleep, eat and drink some fluids. And let's see if they can come up with a little more muscle, a little more jam. My job is to take them out of their comfort zone, to push them, but they're the ones that hold the stick and have the jersey and have a career in front of them. They have a chance to be a professional hockey player. Things change in a hurry. Again, they've been good. They've been good guys. I've been pushing them, taking them out of their comfort zone. I've said it before, a lot of them are drinking from a firehose, but tonight they were boys and I'm looking for more men tomorrow.

