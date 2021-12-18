Canucks Sign Brady to PTO
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Darren Brady to a professional try out agreement.
Brady, 25, joins the Canucks from the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL, where he has recorded 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 24 games this season. The 6'0, 198-pound defenceman began his professional career in 2020-21 with the Macon Mayhem (SPHL), before finishing his rookie campaign with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush, recording two assists and 12 penalty minutes over 36 games.
A native of Lake Orion, Michigan, Brady played collegiate hockey for Rochester Institute of Technology, where Canucks defenceman Adam Brubacher was his teammate for all four seasons of his AHA career. Brady served as team captain at RIT during his senior campaign in 2019-20.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021
- Victor Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Ian Mitchell - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Recall Bouchard from Florida - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Sign Brady to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Host Eagles for Teddy Bear Toss - Stockton Heat
- Riley Barber and Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in Key Atlantic Division Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Preview: December 18, 2021 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Simon and Krygier Summoned by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 18 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- AHL Announces Schedule Change to Saturday Night's Iowa Wild Game - Iowa Wild
- Moose Games Postponed Through December 22 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Moose Games Postponed Through December 22, Including Scheduled Games at Texas - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Postpones Manitoba Moose Games Through December 22 - AHL
- Game #21: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Laval-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Panthers Assign Cole Schwindt, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Matt Kiersted and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Face Checkers Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Offense Carries Win vs. San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Downed by Reign 7-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Josling's Goal not Enough for San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Erase Early Deficit in Come-From-Behind Win - Stockton Heat
- Stockton Rallies for 3-2 OT Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Addison Leads Wild to 4-1 Win over Moose - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.