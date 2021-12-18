Canucks Sign Brady to PTO

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Darren Brady to a professional try out agreement.

Brady, 25, joins the Canucks from the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL, where he has recorded 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 24 games this season. The 6'0, 198-pound defenceman began his professional career in 2020-21 with the Macon Mayhem (SPHL), before finishing his rookie campaign with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush, recording two assists and 12 penalty minutes over 36 games.

A native of Lake Orion, Michigan, Brady played collegiate hockey for Rochester Institute of Technology, where Canucks defenceman Adam Brubacher was his teammate for all four seasons of his AHA career. Brady served as team captain at RIT during his senior campaign in 2019-20.

