Victor Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Jonathan Kozub/Moose)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Brattstrom returns to Toledo for the second time this season, as the netminder appeared in three games with the Walleye from Nov. 20-Dec. 5. The fifth-year pro has recorded a 2-1-0 ledger with a 4.25 goals against average and a 0.829 save percentage in the ECHL. Brattstrom allowed three goals or less in two of his three appearances with Toledo. In the AHL with Grand Rapids, the Goteborg, Sweden, native has made four starts with a 5.32 goals against average and a 0.835 save percentage. Brattstrom was a sixth-round draft choice of the Red Wings in 2018 and is in the midst of his rookie campaign in North America.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom
(Jonathan Kozub/Moose)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021
- Victor Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Ian Mitchell - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Recall Bouchard from Florida - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Sign Brady to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Host Eagles for Teddy Bear Toss - Stockton Heat
- Riley Barber and Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in Key Atlantic Division Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Preview: December 18, 2021 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Simon and Krygier Summoned by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 18 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- AHL Announces Schedule Change to Saturday Night's Iowa Wild Game - Iowa Wild
- Moose Games Postponed Through December 22 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Moose Games Postponed Through December 22, Including Scheduled Games at Texas - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Postpones Manitoba Moose Games Through December 22 - AHL
- Game #21: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Laval-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Panthers Assign Cole Schwindt, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Matt Kiersted and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Face Checkers Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Offense Carries Win vs. San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Downed by Reign 7-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Josling's Goal not Enough for San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Erase Early Deficit in Come-From-Behind Win - Stockton Heat
- Stockton Rallies for 3-2 OT Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Addison Leads Wild to 4-1 Win over Moose - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.