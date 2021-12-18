Victor Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Brattstrom returns to Toledo for the second time this season, as the netminder appeared in three games with the Walleye from Nov. 20-Dec. 5. The fifth-year pro has recorded a 2-1-0 ledger with a 4.25 goals against average and a 0.829 save percentage in the ECHL. Brattstrom allowed three goals or less in two of his three appearances with Toledo. In the AHL with Grand Rapids, the Goteborg, Sweden, native has made four starts with a 5.32 goals against average and a 0.835 save percentage. Brattstrom was a sixth-round draft choice of the Red Wings in 2018 and is in the midst of his rookie campaign in North America.

