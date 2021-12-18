SERIES Preview vs. Abbotsford: December 18 & 19

December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights return to Orleans Arena to take on the Abbotsford Canucks at 4 p.m. PT. on Dec. 18 and 19.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 9-7-1-1, ranking third in the Pacific Division.

Henderson and Abbotsford met for the first time in franchise history in late October, with the Canucks winning both contests. This weekend will be the first time the Silver Knights have hosted a Canadian team at Orleans Arena.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Abbotsford Canucks season record is currently 9-8-2-1, ranking them fourth in the Pacific Division.

The current point leader for the Canucks is Shelton Dries with 21 (13G, 8A). He scored one goal when the Silver Knights and Canucks met earlier this season. The second point leader is Sheldon Rempal, with 20 (8G, 12A), with one assist during their last meeting.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro has clocked a total of 573:32 minutes, with 31 goals scored against him out of 300 shots. Abbotsford has won a total of three games with him in net.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

The Silver Knights took the ice against the Tucson Roadrunners twice this past week. In their Tuesday meeting, Jake Leschyshyn scored a late third period goal, tying up the game and sending it into OT. The Silver Knights won in overtime with a goal from Colt Conrad. The other two goal scorers of the contest were Jake Leschyshyn and Ben Jones. The Silver Knights shut out the Roadrunners, 3-0, during their Wednesday matchup, with two goals from Pavel Dorofeyev and one from Jake Dugan.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 16 points (9G, 7A)

Daniil Miromanov: 13 points (3G, 10A)

Ben Jones: 10 points (7G, 3A)

Maxim Marushev: 10 points (3G, 7A)

Peter DiLiberatore: 9 points (1G, 8A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv or locally on The CW Las Vegas (Channel 33 or cable 6)

Listen: 1230 The Game

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.