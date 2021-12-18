Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on home ice this evening versus their rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. This is the third of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Bears are the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (9-9-1-2) at Hershey Bears (11-7-2-1)

December 18, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #22 | GIANT Center

Referees: Jeremy Tufts (#78), Sam Bernier (#81)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (#34), Tom George (#61)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2

Comcast 247, Verizon Fios 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata 91, Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon 88

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: Antenna TV, AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears won on the road for the third consecutive game, defeating Springfield last night by a score of 2-0 at the MassMutual Center. Netminder Pheonix Copley stopped 28 shots to earn Hershey's first shutout of the season. It was Copley's 14th clean sheet of his AHL career, and he was aided by goals from Mike Vecchione and Matt Moulson. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's last game was a 4-1 loss to the Bears on Tuesday at the Mohegan Sun Arena. P.O. Joseph had the Pens lone goal late in the third period.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

The Bears have beaten the Penguins twice over the last week to open the season series with a pair of wins. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the overtime winning goal in a 3-2 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 11, and also tallied in Hershey's 4-1 win on the road on Tuesday. Forward Mike Vecchione has four assists in the two games versus the Pens, while Pheonix Copley has registered both wins in goal for Hershey, collecting a 1.45 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

THIRD TIMES A CHARM:

The Bears have won the first two games of the season series versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the second consecutive year. Tonight, the Bears have a chance to start the season series 3-0 versus the Baby Pens for the first time since 2012-13. That year, the Bears salvaged the first head-to-head matchup, 3-2, at GIANT Center on Oct. 28, scored a 3-1 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Nov. 9, and beat the Penguins at home, 4-1, on Nov. 17. Hershey finished the season series versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 7-3-2-0 record in the 2012-13 season. The Bears have held Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to 0-for-8 on the power play so far this season.

LUCKY 7'S:

Both Joe Snively and Mike Vecchione extended their point streaks to seven games last night. Vecchione tallied his second goal of the season in the opening frame, scoring for the first time since Oct. 17. He now has one goal and nine assists over the past seven games. Snively added two assists to extend his streak, posting a multi-point game for the seventh time this season. He has 12 points (3g, 9a) in his seven-game point streak and leads the Bears with 22 points this season.

100 FOR PILON:

Hershey forward Garrett Pilon scored his 100th professional point last night, assisting on Matt Moulson's second period goal. For Pilon, 99 of his points have come with the Bears while he also added his first NHL goal with the Washington Capitals earlier this season. Pilon has posted 14 points (7g, 7a) in 19 games this season.

