Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Ian Mitchell
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Mitchell, 22, has played in six games this season with Chicago, tallying an assist. In his 19 contests with Rockford this year, Mitchell leads the club with nine assists and shares the team lead with 12 points.
The IceHogs wrap up their weekend trip South with a rematch against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar, Park, Texas tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
Join the IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a Winning Weekday against the Milwaukee Admirals in the final home game before the Holiday Break! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Jan. 11)! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
