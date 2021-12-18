American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Laval-Syracuse Game
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Syracuse Crunch, their game scheduled for tonight vs. Laval (AHL Game #379) has been postponed.
The Crunch organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
