Admirals Recall Bouchard from Florida
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Xavier Bouchard from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.
In his first pro season Bouchard shows three goals and five assists for eight points and a +11 rating in 24 games for the Everblades. Prior to this season Bouchard enjoyed a successful junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he served as an alternate captain of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies during the 2020-21 season. He led team blueliners and was second overall on the roster with 24 points on five goals and 19 assists, while accumulating 38 penalty minutes in 39 games.
The Admirals and Chicago Wolves finish off their home-and-home set Saturday night at the Allstate Arena at 7 pm. The Ads next home game won't be until after Christmas when they host the Rockford IceHogs on Thursday, December 30th at 7 pm.
