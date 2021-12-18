Penguins Preview: December 18, 2021
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears meet for the third time in an eight day span when they face off tonight at the Giant Center. Check out today's Penguins Preview for more info.
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (9-9-1-2, 21 pts, .500%, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Hershey Bears (11-7-2-1, 25 pts, .595%, 3rd in Atlantic Division)
Dec. 18, 2021 | 7:00 PM ET | Giant Center
SEASON SERIES
DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT
Sat., Dec. 11 - HER 3 WBS 2 OT Loss
Tues., Dec. 14 - HER 34 WBS 1 Loss
Sat., Dec. 18 7:00pm WBS - HER - -
Mon., Dec. 27 7:05 HER - WBS - -
Wed., Dec. 29 7:00 WBS - HER - -
Sat., Jan. 8 7:00 WBS - HER - -
Sun., Jan. 9 5:00 WBS - HER - -
Sun., Jan. 16 3:05 HER - WBS - -
Tues., Jan. 25 7:00 WBS - HER - -
Tues., Feb. 22 7:00 WBS - HER - -
Wed., March 9 7:05 HER - WBS - -
Fri., Apr. 15 7:05 HER - WBS - -
TEAM LEADERS
CATEGORY | PENGUINS | CHECKERS
GOALS | Valtteri Puustien & Felix Robert - 6 | Joe Snively & Mike Sgarbossa - 8
ASSISTS | Jordy Bellerive - 9 | Joe Snively - 14
POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 13 | Joe Snively - 22
PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 23 | Kale Kessy - 50
WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Pheonix Copley - 7
GAA | Matt Jurusik - 2.00 | Pheonix Copley - 2.67
NEWS AND NOTES
WBS Penguins
Matt Jurusik became the first goalie in franchise history to record a shutout in his AHL debut when he stopped 28 shots in a 6-0 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds last Sunday.
Taylor Fedun appeared in his 500th pro game last Sunday vs. Springfield.
P.O Joseph set a personal high with three points (1+2) in Sunday's win over the Thunderbirds
Hershey Bears
The Bears posted a 2-0 shutout against the Thunderbirds on Friday night in Springfield. Pheonix Copley stopped 28 shots for Hershey's first clean sheet of the season.
Joe Snively (3+9) and Mike Vecchione (1+9) carry seven-game point streaks into tonight's contest.
