Penguins Preview: December 18, 2021

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears meet for the third time in an eight day span when they face off tonight at the Giant Center. Check out today's Penguins Preview for more info.

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (9-9-1-2, 21 pts, .500%, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Hershey Bears (11-7-2-1, 25 pts, .595%, 3rd in Atlantic Division)

Dec. 18, 2021 | 7:00 PM ET | Giant Center

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Sat., Dec. 11 - HER 3 WBS 2 OT Loss

Tues., Dec. 14 - HER 34 WBS 1 Loss

Sat., Dec. 18 7:00pm WBS - HER - -

Mon., Dec. 27 7:05 HER - WBS - -

Wed., Dec. 29 7:00 WBS - HER - -

Sat., Jan. 8 7:00 WBS - HER - -

Sun., Jan. 9 5:00 WBS - HER - -

Sun., Jan. 16 3:05 HER - WBS - -

Tues., Jan. 25 7:00 WBS - HER - -

Tues., Feb. 22 7:00 WBS - HER - -

Wed., March 9 7:05 HER - WBS - -

Fri., Apr. 15 7:05 HER - WBS - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | CHECKERS

GOALS | Valtteri Puustien & Felix Robert - 6 | Joe Snively & Mike Sgarbossa - 8

ASSISTS | Jordy Bellerive - 9 | Joe Snively - 14

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 13 | Joe Snively - 22

PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 23 | Kale Kessy - 50

WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Pheonix Copley - 7

GAA | Matt Jurusik - 2.00 | Pheonix Copley - 2.67

NEWS AND NOTES

WBS Penguins

Matt Jurusik became the first goalie in franchise history to record a shutout in his AHL debut when he stopped 28 shots in a 6-0 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds last Sunday.

Taylor Fedun appeared in his 500th pro game last Sunday vs. Springfield.

P.O Joseph set a personal high with three points (1+2) in Sunday's win over the Thunderbirds

Hershey Bears

The Bears posted a 2-0 shutout against the Thunderbirds on Friday night in Springfield. Pheonix Copley stopped 28 shots for Hershey's first clean sheet of the season.

Joe Snively (3+9) and Mike Vecchione (1+9) carry seven-game point streaks into tonight's contest.

