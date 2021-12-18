Heat Erase Early Deficit in Come-From-Behind Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Andy Welinski buried a loose puck from in front of the net with just seven seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Stockton Heat (17-2-2-1) to a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over the Colorado Eagles (10-9-2-2) Friday night at Stockton Arena.

The Heat conceded twice in the opening frame, each coming within the game's first 6:09 from Callahan Burke and Dalton Smith. It was just the second time the Heat trailed at the first intermission this season, as the Eagles took a 2-0 edge into the locker room.

Eetu Tuulola got the scoring started for the home side, lighting the lamp on the power play with 2:10 to go in the second period, assists coming from Juuso Valimaki and Connor Zary. It took until the midway point of the third for the Heat to draw even, Ilya Solovyov burying his third goal in as many games at the 10:32 mark to even the score.

A high-sticking penalty on Colorado with 2:55 to go in the game then proved costly as Welinski and the Heat cashed in on the man-advantage for the win.

Dustin Wolf made 26 stops on 28 shots faced in the game, closing the contest by stopping the final 19 pucks that came his way. Zary finished the game with a pair of assists, his second multi-point effort in the last three games.

NOTABLE

The Heat gave up two goals in the first period for just the second time all season (November 22 at Ontario). Stockton trailed after the opening frame for just the second time this season (November 6 vs. Abbotsford).

Stockton is now 2-0-0-0 on the year when trailing after the first period.

Eetu Tuulola's score was his first on the power play this season.

After going scoreless in his first 10 AHL games, Ilya Solovyov has three goals in the last three contests, four points in the last five.

Connor Zary recorded his second multi-point effort in the last three games. He has six points (3g, 2a) in Stockton's last seven contests.

The Heat have earned a point in 17 consecutive games started by Dustin Wolf (15-0-2-0), a stretch that dates back to the 2020-21 season.

Stockton's home point streak was extended to 12 games (10-0-2-0).

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 2-for-6

STK PK - 3-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Andy Welinski (1g, gwg)

Second - Ilya Solovyov (1g)

Third - Eetu Tuulola (1g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (26 saves on 28 shots faced)

OTL - Justus Annunen (32 saves on 35 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat hold the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Premier Staffing and The Halstead Group, Saturday against the Eagles at 6 and p.m.

