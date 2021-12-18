Anaheim Ducks Reassign Larsson and Robinson to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Jacob Larsson and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Larsson, 24 (4/29/97), has appeared in 159 career games with Anaheim, recording 3-20# points and 44 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman began 2021-22 with San Diego, recording seven assists (0-7=7) and eight PIM in 19 AHL games, ranking second among Gulls blueliners in assists and third in scoring.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson has skated in 100 career AHL games with San Diego, earning 4-28=32 points with a +6 rating and 44 PIM. A native of Ljungby, Sweden, Larsson began his professional career with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2014-17, helping the club to an SHL championship in 2015-16 and back-to-back Champions Hockey League tournament wins in 2016 and 2017.

Robinson, 30 (9/30/91), scored 1-1=2 points with a +2 rating in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-6, 232-pound forward has appeared in 27 career NHL games with Anaheim, Calgary and Ottawa, recording 3-2=5 points with a +4 rating and 13 PIM. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, Robinson began the season with San Diego, earning 2-2=4 points in 15 AHL games.

A native of Bellmawr, N.J., Robinson is veteran of 477 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, registering 118-136=254 points with a +72 rating and 444 PIM. Robinson scored 13-13& points in 77 NCAA games with Lake Superior State University from 2011-13.

