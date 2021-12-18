Anaheim Ducks Reassign Larsson and Robinson to Gulls
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Jacob Larsson and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Larsson, 24 (4/29/97), has appeared in 159 career games with Anaheim, recording 3-20# points and 44 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman began 2021-22 with San Diego, recording seven assists (0-7=7) and eight PIM in 19 AHL games, ranking second among Gulls blueliners in assists and third in scoring.
Selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson has skated in 100 career AHL games with San Diego, earning 4-28=32 points with a +6 rating and 44 PIM. A native of Ljungby, Sweden, Larsson began his professional career with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2014-17, helping the club to an SHL championship in 2015-16 and back-to-back Champions Hockey League tournament wins in 2016 and 2017.
Robinson, 30 (9/30/91), scored 1-1=2 points with a +2 rating in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-6, 232-pound forward has appeared in 27 career NHL games with Anaheim, Calgary and Ottawa, recording 3-2=5 points with a +4 rating and 13 PIM. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, Robinson began the season with San Diego, earning 2-2=4 points in 15 AHL games.
A native of Bellmawr, N.J., Robinson is veteran of 477 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, registering 118-136=254 points with a +72 rating and 444 PIM. Robinson scored 13-13& points in 77 NCAA games with Lake Superior State University from 2011-13.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021
- Coyotes Assign Carcone and Speers to Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Larsson and Robinson to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Admirals Get Four from Nashville - Milwaukee Admirals
- Capitals Re-Assign Goaltender Zach Fucale to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Sandström Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bradley Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- SERIES Preview vs. Abbotsford: December 18 & 19 - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Belleville Senators Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Senators' Games Postponed Through December 21 Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Victor Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Ian Mitchell - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Recall Bouchard from Florida - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Sign Brady to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Host Eagles for Teddy Bear Toss - Stockton Heat
- Riley Barber and Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in Key Atlantic Division Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Preview: December 18, 2021 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Simon and Krygier Summoned by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 18 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- AHL Announces Schedule Change to Saturday Night's Iowa Wild Game - Iowa Wild
- Moose Games Postponed Through December 22 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Moose Games Postponed Through December 22, Including Scheduled Games at Texas - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Postpones Manitoba Moose Games Through December 22 - AHL
- Game #21: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Laval-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Panthers Assign Cole Schwindt, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Matt Kiersted and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Face Checkers Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Offense Carries Win vs. San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Downed by Reign 7-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Josling's Goal not Enough for San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Erase Early Deficit in Come-From-Behind Win - Stockton Heat
- Stockton Rallies for 3-2 OT Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Addison Leads Wild to 4-1 Win over Moose - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.