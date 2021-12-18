Manitoba Moose Games Postponed Through December 22, Including Scheduled Games at Texas
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns affecting the Manitoba Moose, Manitoba's games at Texas scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game #389) and Wednesday, Dec. 22 (AHL Game #401) have been postponed.
The Moose organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined. All tickets purchased for both games will be honored for the rescheduled game dates, which will be announced later.
Mobile ticketing will reflect the new date and time automatically when make-up dates have been determined, and all printed tickets will be valid for the new dates. Fans who have questions regarding their Dec. 21 or Dec. 22 tickets are asked to email tickets@texasstars.com.
The Stars face the Rockford IceHogs tonight at 7:00 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, and return to the ice Friday, Dec. 31 when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
