Admirals Get Four from Nashville

December 18, 2021







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forwards Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Olivier, Kole Sherwood and Cole Smith to Milwaukee.

They assisted in Nashville's victories over Colorado on Thursday and Chicago on Friday, including Sherwood, who made his Predators debut against the Blackhawks.

The quartet will join the Ads in Chicago as they finish off their home-and-home set with the Wolves tonight at the Allstate Arena at 7 pm. The Ads next home game won't be until after Christmas when they host the Rockford IceHogs on Thursday, December 30th at 7 pm.

