AHL Announces Schedule Change to Saturday Night's Iowa Wild Game
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns affecting the Manitoba Moose, their game at Iowa tonight (AHL Game #373) has been rescheduled for Wed., January 19, at 7 p.m. CT.
The Moose organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
All tickets purchased for Dec. 18 will be honored for the rescheduled game on Jan. 19. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected. All printed tickets will be valid for Jan. 19.
If you cannot make it to this game, please contact us prior to Jan. 19 by calling 564-8700 or emailing tickets@iowawild.com to discuss your options.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
