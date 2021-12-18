Islanders Top Checkers, 5-1
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The Bridgeport Islanders (9-13-1-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, scored five times for the second straight Saturday and beat the Charlotte Checkers (13-11-2-0) at Bojangles Coliseum, 5-1.
Five players found the back of the net including three goals in the first period from Cole Bardreau, Jeff Kubiak and Blade Jenkins. Michael Dal Colle and Chris Terry scored in the third, while Jakub Skarek (6-6-2) made 28 saves.
The win evened the season series at 1-1-0-0 and snapped Charlotte's three-game win streak.
Bardreau's second goal in as many games gave the Islanders a lead just 2:17 into the contest. Erik Brown hurried down the left wing and circled behind the net before centering a pass for Bardreau's backhand finish past Checkers goalie and Connecticut native Spencer Knight, who made his AHL debut.
Grant Hutton also earned a helper on Bardreau's goal and he assisted again less than six minutes later on Jeff Kubiak's first goal of the season. Hutton found Thomas Hickey at the left point, where he floated a shot towards the net that Kubiak tipped down and past Knight.
Jenkins' made it 3-0 at the 11:27 mark when he finished Bardreau's centering pass from the doorstep.
Carson Twarynski got the Checkers on the board at 10:15 of the second, but Dal Colle and Terry each responded with a third-period goal en route to the 5-1 final. Dal Colle, in his first game back from injury since Halloween, sent a backhand shot into an empty net after Knight misplayed the puck behind his own cage 43 seconds into the period. Terry's one-timer from the right circle capped the scoring at 6:43.
The Islanders went 0-for-2 on the power play, but 3-for-3 on the kill. Bridgeport outshot Charlotte 32-29.
Next Time Out: The Islanders return to action tomorrow with a 1 p.m. rematch against the Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021
- Wolves Tie Franchise Record with 12th Straight Win - Chicago Wolves
- Islanders Top Checkers, 5-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Fall in Season's First Visit to Giant Center - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Falls to Abbotsford, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Blowout Penguins 8-3 on Saturday Night - Hershey Bears
- MacEachern's "Mac-Nificent" Night Lifts T-Birds Past Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Comeback Bid Comes up Short, Drop Fourth Straight Decision - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Isles Spoil Charlotte's Streak with 5-1 Loss - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Coyotes Assign Carcone and Speers to Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Larsson and Robinson to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Admirals Get Four from Nashville - Milwaukee Admirals
- Capitals Re-Assign Goaltender Zach Fucale to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Sandström Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bradley Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- SERIES Preview vs. Abbotsford: December 18 & 19 - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Belleville Senators Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Senators' Games Postponed Through December 21 Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Victor Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Ian Mitchell - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Recall Bouchard from Florida - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Sign Brady to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Host Eagles for Teddy Bear Toss - Stockton Heat
- Riley Barber and Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in Key Atlantic Division Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Preview: December 18, 2021 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Simon and Krygier Summoned by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 18 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- AHL Announces Schedule Change to Saturday Night's Iowa Wild Game - Iowa Wild
- Moose Games Postponed Through December 22 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Moose Games Postponed Through December 22, Including Scheduled Games at Texas - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Postpones Manitoba Moose Games Through December 22 - AHL
- Game #21: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Laval-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Panthers Assign Cole Schwindt, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Matt Kiersted and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Face Checkers Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Offense Carries Win vs. San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Downed by Reign 7-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Josling's Goal not Enough for San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Erase Early Deficit in Come-From-Behind Win - Stockton Heat
- Stockton Rallies for 3-2 OT Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Addison Leads Wild to 4-1 Win over Moose - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Islanders Top Checkers, 5-1
- Islanders Face Checkers Twice this Weekend
- Bruins Sneak by Islanders in a Shootout
- Islanders Finish up Five-Game Homestand Tonight
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 9