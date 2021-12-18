Moose Games Postponed Through December 22
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today that due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns affecting the Moose, their game at Iowa tonight (AHL Game #373) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. CT.
In addition, Manitoba's games at Texas scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game #389) and Wednesday, Dec. 22 (AHL Game #401) have been postponed. Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
The Moose continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
