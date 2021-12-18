Moose Games Postponed Through December 22

December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today that due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns affecting the Moose, their game at Iowa tonight (AHL Game #373) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. CT.

In addition, Manitoba's games at Texas scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game #389) and Wednesday, Dec. 22 (AHL Game #401) have been postponed. Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

The Moose continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.