Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in Key Atlantic Division Battle

December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to snap their first three-game losing streak of the season tonight as they take the short trip to Springfield to battle the Thunderbirds. This opens a home-and-home set between the teams, who will meet again at the XL Center tomorrow after. Both teams are in the second game of a three-in-three weekend.

Tonight's puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. This is the fourth of six meetings between the foes at the MassMutual Center this season, and the first of a home-and-home set that will conclude tomorrow in Hartford.

The Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds have split each of their first four meetings, starting with the T-Birds taking a 2-1 decision on October 16th. The Wolf Pack got their revenge on November 12th, claiming a 6-4 victory at the MassMutual Center. Hartford also claimed a 5-3 victory on November 26th, erasing a 2-0 deficit with four second period goals. Defenseman Anthony Bitetto had the winner for Hartford. The T-Birds evened the series the very next day, taking a 4-2 decision on home ice thanks to four unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0. Forward Nikita Alexandrov had the winning tally.

The teams were slated to play on December 1st at the XL Center, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolf Pack. The contest will be made up on January 26th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack remain in first place in the Atlantic Division but have lost three straight games for the first time this season (0-2-0-1). The Pack got a powerplay goal from forward Anthony Greco to open the scoring last night but surrendered three unanswered goals and fell 3-1 to the visiting Lehigh Valley Phantoms. It was the second straight time that Hartford has scored first but lost in regulation.

The Wolf Pack, 12-5-2-1, have a .675 points percentage to lead the Atlantic. Forward Jonny Brodzinski leads the team with 18 points (7 g, 11 a). He and forward Morgan Barron lead the team in goals with seven each on the season. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid leads the way in goal with a 9-1-1 record but is currently with the New York Rangers. He made 29 saves to collect the victory in his first NHL start of the season on Wednesday night in Arizona against the Coyotes.

Forward Tanner Fritz has points in eleven of his last 13 games after scoring an assist last night. Forward Ty Ronning and defenseman Zac Jones saw their point streaks snapped in last night's loss. Jones had points in four straight games and had scored goals in three straight games.

Veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi will play in his 400th career AHL game tonight, while Ronning will play his 99th.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds have lost four straight games for the first time this season and have been shutout in three consecutive games following last night's 2-0 loss against the Hershey Bears on home ice. The T-Birds were also shutout by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on December 12th and the Providence Bruins on December 11th.

Each of the top four Thunderbirds' point producers are currently with the parent St. Louis Blues (NHL). Forward Hugh McGing leads active skaters with 13 points (5 g, 8 a) as a rookie. Forwards Matthew Peca, Logan Brown, and Nathan Walker are currently with the Blues. Veteran goaltender Charlie Lindgren leads the way in goal with eight victories this season but is also with the Blues currently. Joel Hofer is 5-4-1 on the season with a .907 save percentage and 2.76 GAA.

This is the T-Birds second straight three-in-three weekend.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

The Pack is back tomorrow at the XL Center! Join us for our inclusivity night. This game will include softer music at low volumes and a sensory room for those who need a quiet space. In addition, we also have CT-DOT Hat Trick Packs available for purchase! Packs include three tickets, three hot dogs, and three fountain sodas! Tickets and Hat Trick Packs are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.