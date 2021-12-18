Riley Barber and Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled right wing Riley Barber and goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Barber will join the Red Wings for the first time in his career and will look to make his first appearance in the NHL since Dec. 30, 2019. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals, the forward has skated in 12 NHL games with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. Barber is yet to register his first point in the NHL and has two penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. With the Griffins this season, the seven-year-pro is tied for third on the roster with 16 points (7-9-16) while his four power play goals are tied for fifth in the AHL. Barber rattled off a six-game point streak (4-5-9) from Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and is currently in the midst of a three-game stretch (2-1-3) from Dec. 6-11.

Pickard has appeared in 113 NHL games throughout his career, with his most recent contest coming on May 8, 2021 against Columbus. The netminder has posted a 34-53-10 record in the NHL with a 3.01 goals against average and four shutouts. The 10-year-pro has seen action in 19 of the 22 games this season with Grand Rapids, including 15 straight. He set a new AHL career high for consecutive games played (14) on Dec. 10 at Manitoba and made his 11th straight start on Dec. 11, which tied his career best. The 10-year pro currently places 12th in the AHL with a 2.47 goals against average while his 0.926 save percentage is tied for fifth.

