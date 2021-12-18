Addison Leads Wild to 4-1 Win over Moose

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (10-10-2-1; 23 pts.) defeated the Manitoba Moose (15-9-1-0; 31 pts.) on Friday, Dec. 17 at Wells Fargo Arena by a score of 4-1. Iowa defenseman Calen Addison scored twice to lift the Wild to victory.

Manitoba forward C.J. Suess cut in front of the Wild net and slid a puck past Iowa goaltender Hunter Jones (36 saves) at 3:08 of the first period to give the Moose a 1-0 lead.

On the power play, Addison jolted through the neutral zone, split two Manitoba defenders at the blue line and beat Moose goaltender Arvid Holm (24 saves) on his backhand to tie the game 1-1 at 12:56 of the first period. Wild forward Marco Rossi recorded the lone assist on the goal.

At the end of the first period, the Moose and the Wild were tied 1-1 and Manitoba led 15-11 in shots.

With Iowa on the power play once again, Addison received a pass from Wild forward Adam Beckman in the high slot and ripped a slap shot past Holm for his second goal of the night at 7:12 of the second period. Both Beckman and Iowa forward Mason Shaw recorded assists on Addison's second goal of the game that gave the Wild a 2-1 lead.

After the second period, the Wild led 2-1 over the Moose and trailed 27-19 in shots. Shots in the second period alone were 12-8 in favor of Manitoba.

At 15:06 of the third period, Wild forward Nate Sucese carried the puck into the offensive zone and beat Holm with a slap shot from the top of the left circle to give the Wild a 3-1 lead. Beckman recorded his second assist of the night and Wild forward Cody McLeod added a secondary assist on Sucese's goal.

After the Moose pulled Holm with just over three minutes left in the third period, Shaw scored on the empty net from just outside of the blue line at 17:36 to give Iowa a 4-1 lead.

The Wild held their lead through the end of the game and defeated the Moose by a score of 4-1. Shots in the third period were 10-9 in favor of Manitoba. Overall, the Moose outshot the Wild 37-28 in the contest.

Iowa was 2-for-6 and Manitoba was 0-for-3 on the power play in the contest.

Up next, the Wild stay home at Wells Fargo Arena for another matchup with the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Dec. 18. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT.

