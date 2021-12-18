Isles Spoil Charlotte's Streak with 5-1 Loss
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers saw their win streak come to a halt Saturday night, as the Bridgeport Islanders handed Charlotte a 5-1 defeat.
The Islanders owned the opening frame, breaking the ice early and tacking on another pair to extend their lead before the first buzzer. The Checkers punched back in the middle frame, however, as Carsen Twarynski narrowed the gap for the home team with a tally, but that would be all the offense Charlotte could muster.
Despite a push from the Checkers in the third, it was the Islanders who found the back of the net twice in the first half of the frame to seal things up and put an end to Charlotte's comeback hopes.
The home side pumped 29 shots on net throughout the night - plus a few off the iron - but Jakub Skarek was up to the task for Bridgeport. On the other side of the ice, Spencer Knight made his Charlotte debut and saw plenty of action - collecting 27 saves on the night.
Quotes
Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game
Not a great start. This was the first time probably as a head coach that I was disappointed with the start. I didn't think everyone was ready to go the right way. That's on me and that's on the group. There were a lot of distractions the last couple of days, and being a young group we have to remain focused. We have a job to do and we didn't get it done tonight.
Kinnear on trying to get back in the game
It was a good second period, but we're down in the game 3-0. You're chasing the game and guys play a little more free, but at least in the period we started to skate, work and play to our identity. Then at the start of the third there was a quick goal and we lost all energy.
Kinnear on getting more shots on net
Just a little more composure with the puck. I thought we had a lot of chances too and missed the net. We were a little nervous with the puck at times. That's not our identity. We can play a lot better than we did today.
Kinnear on if fatigue is becoming a factor
I think it's more the distractions. I think if you really have laser focus and go a shift at a time, you can dig in. We play a great game that we're all grateful to be able to play with all the other stuff going on. Show up and win one shift at a time and have that focus. Eliminate the distractions. That's on me as a coach, too. We have to be focused and ready to go.
Kinnear on Spencer Knight's debut
When we lose, we lose as a group and everyone needs to be better.
Notes
The Checkers missed an opportunity to win four straight for the first time this season. They are still 5-2-0 in December ... This was Charlotte's first loss of four or more goals this season ... The Checkers have now used six different goaltenders this season, tying Toronto for most in the league ... The Checkers are 1-1-0 against Bridgeport this season ... Bridgeport (and former Checker) defenseman Mike Cornell dressed as an emergency backup for the Islanders ... Defenseman John Ludvig and goaltender Chris Gibson missed the game due to injury ... Goaltender Devan Dubnyk was a healthy extra.
Up Next
The Checkers and Islanders square off once more tomorrow for the final game before the holiday break.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021
- Bears Blowout Penguins 8-3 on Saturday Night - Hershey Bears
- MacEachern's "Mac-Nificent" Night Lifts T-Birds Past Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Comeback Bid Comes up Short, Drop Fourth Straight Decision - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Isles Spoil Charlotte's Streak with 5-1 Loss - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Coyotes Assign Carcone and Speers to Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Larsson and Robinson to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Admirals Get Four from Nashville - Milwaukee Admirals
- Capitals Re-Assign Goaltender Zach Fucale to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Sandström Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bradley Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- SERIES Preview vs. Abbotsford: December 18 & 19 - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Belleville Senators Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Senators' Games Postponed Through December 21 Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Victor Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Ian Mitchell - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Recall Bouchard from Florida - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Sign Brady to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Host Eagles for Teddy Bear Toss - Stockton Heat
- Riley Barber and Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in Key Atlantic Division Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Preview: December 18, 2021 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Simon and Krygier Summoned by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 18 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- AHL Announces Schedule Change to Saturday Night's Iowa Wild Game - Iowa Wild
- Moose Games Postponed Through December 22 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Moose Games Postponed Through December 22, Including Scheduled Games at Texas - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Postpones Manitoba Moose Games Through December 22 - AHL
- Game #21: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Laval-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Panthers Assign Cole Schwindt, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Matt Kiersted and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Face Checkers Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Offense Carries Win vs. San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Downed by Reign 7-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Josling's Goal not Enough for San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Erase Early Deficit in Come-From-Behind Win - Stockton Heat
- Stockton Rallies for 3-2 OT Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Addison Leads Wild to 4-1 Win over Moose - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Isles Spoil Charlotte's Streak with 5-1 Loss
- Panthers Assign Cole Schwindt, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Matt Kiersted and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte
- Panthers Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte
- Florida Panthers Recall Four Players from Charlotte
- Wilson, Hutsko Score Twice in 4-2 Win