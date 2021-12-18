Coyotes Assign Carcone and Speers to Tucson Roadrunners
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forwards Michael Carcone and Blake Speers to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 25-year-old Carcone has recorded 4-7-11 with 33 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games with the Roadrunners this season. He leads the team with 62 shots and is fourth on the team in points. The Ajax, Ont., native has totaled 72-80-152 and 262 PIM in 305 career AHL games. He totaled 15-10-25 with 18 PIM in 35 games during his first season with Tucson in 2020-21. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound Carcone signed a two-year two-way contract with Arizona on July 29, 2021.
The 24-year-old Speers has registered 1-1-2 and 12 PIM in 20 games with the Roadrunners this season. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native has collected 20-19-39 and 88 PIM in 171 career AHL games. He made his Coyotes debut on Dec. 17 at Anaheim and appeared in three NHL contests with the New Jersey Devils in 2016-17.
The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Speers was drafted by the Devils in the third round (67th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. Speers was acquired by the Coyotes from New Jersey with Taylor Hall in exchange for Arizona's 2020 first round draft choice (conditional), Arizona's 2021 third round draft choice (conditional), forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenseman Kevin Bahl on December 16, 2019.
