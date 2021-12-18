American Hockey League Postpones Belleville Senators Games Through December 21
December 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, their game vs. Utica on Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game #386) has been postponed.
The Senators organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL, as well as guidance from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021
- Sandström Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bradley Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- SERIES Preview vs. Abbotsford: December 18 & 19 - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Belleville Senators Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Senators' Games Postponed Through December 21 Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Victor Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Ian Mitchell - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Recall Bouchard from Florida - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Sign Brady to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Host Eagles for Teddy Bear Toss - Stockton Heat
- Riley Barber and Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in Key Atlantic Division Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Preview: December 18, 2021 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Simon and Krygier Summoned by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 18 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- AHL Announces Schedule Change to Saturday Night's Iowa Wild Game - Iowa Wild
- Moose Games Postponed Through December 22 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Moose Games Postponed Through December 22, Including Scheduled Games at Texas - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Postpones Manitoba Moose Games Through December 22 - AHL
- Game #21: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Laval-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Panthers Assign Cole Schwindt, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Matt Kiersted and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Face Checkers Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Offense Carries Win vs. San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Downed by Reign 7-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Josling's Goal not Enough for San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Erase Early Deficit in Come-From-Behind Win - Stockton Heat
- Stockton Rallies for 3-2 OT Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Addison Leads Wild to 4-1 Win over Moose - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.