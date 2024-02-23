Railers Battle Hard But Fall to Florida 3-1

Worcester Railers' Connor Welsh on game night

Estero, FL - The Worcester Railers HC (22-22-4-2, 50pts) lost to the Florida Everblades (26-15-7-2, 61pts) on Friday night by the final score of 3-1 in front of a crowd of 7,231 at Hertz Arena. The Railers wrap up their six-game southern road trip at Hertz Arena against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, February 24th at 7:00pm.

Worcester hopped on the board early in the first when Trevor Cosgrove (1-0-1) shot the puck from beneath the goal line, off the helmet of David Tendeck, and in. Florida tied it late in the first as Evan Boucher (1-0-1) ripped a shot past Muse from the slot. The Everblades grabbed the lead late in the second off a power play goal from Cam Darcy (1-0-1) before Joe Pendenza (1-1-2) scored an empty netter in the third to give Florida the 3-1 win.

The Railers jumped out of the gate with urgency on Friday night, outshooting Florida and setting the tone physically. Off an offensive zone draw 5:37 into the game, Trevor Cosgrove (6th) picked up the puck and skated beneath the far goal line. He unleashed a shot that went off the head of David Tendeck in net for Florida and into the net for the early 1-0 Worcester lead. Florida responded late in the period as Evan Boucher (1st) received the puck in the slot and powered a shot past the right pad of John Muse in net for Worcester to tie the game going into the second.

While Florida earned the brunt of the chances in the second period, it looked as though the frame would head into the third tied 1-1. With 40 seconds left on the clock, Trevor Cosgrove was called for a cross check which resulted in Florida's third power play of the night. Cam Darcy (1st) was parked in front of the net as he deflected a shot from Sean Josling into the back of the cage and gave Florida a 2-1 lead going into the third.

It was another busy but quiet period in the third. Worcester fired 14 shots at David Tendeck but nothing would go in. Worcester had two chances on the power play as well in the third but failed to convert as they were unable to tie the game. With 42 seconds left and Muse pulled for Worcester, Joe Pendenza (17th) took the puck for Florida and sent it into the empty net to give the game its final score of 3-1.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: David Tendeck (35 saves, 1GA, .972SV%) 2nd Star: Evan Boucher (1-0-1, +1, 2 shots), 1st Star: Cam Darcy (1-0-1, GWG, +1, 4 shots)... Final shots were tied 36-36... David Tendeck (5-5-0-0) made 35 saves on 36 shots for Florida... John Muse (10-6-1-0) made 33 saves on 35 shots for Worcester, while Cole Ceci served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while Florida went 1-for-3... Artyom Kulakov (SUS), Ryan Dickinson (DNP), Ryan Verrier (IR), Tristan Lennox (IR), and John Copeland (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Trevor Cosgrove led the Railers in shots with 6.

