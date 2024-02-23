Swamp Rabbits Acquire Joshua Karlsson

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Joshua Karlsson has been acquired from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for future considerations.

Karlsson joins the Swamp Rabbits in his first professional season in North America. The towering 6'9", 225-pound blue-liner recently skated in 14 games with the Mavericks, notching his first North American professional goal, the game-winner, in his debut on January 19th in a 9-2 thrashing of the Utah Grizzlies.

Hailing from Örebro, Sweden, Karlsson, 23, preceded his time in the ECHL with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears, racking up seven assists in 20 contests. He began the year in his native Sweden with Lindlövens IF in HockeyEttan, earning another four helpers in 10 games. Since he was as young as 19, Karlsson has played in all three levels of professional hockey in Sweden, totaling 29 points and 116 games across the Swedish Hockey League, HockeyAllsvenskan, and HockeyEttan.

The Swamp Rabbits continue their three-game series against the Rapid City Rush this weekend, with game two set for Saturday, February 24th. The second game, slated for 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, is "Military Appreciation Night", presented by Budweiser, featuring a specialty jersey and a postgame auction.

