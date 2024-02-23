Voyer's Back, and Not a Moment Too Soon

February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The AHL's Laval Rocket has returned forward Alex-Olivier Voyer to the (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières. The timing could not have been better, as the Lions are set to start a two-game series against the Newfoundland Growlers this weekend.

Voyer was recalled by the Rocket last week. He played in two games for Laval and did not register any points.

Voyer has 32 points, including 12 goals, in 40 games with the Lions this season.

