Swamp Rabbits Celebrate "Military Appreciation Night"
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, are excited to celebrate "Military Appreciation Night", presented by Budweiser. It is also the second game of three in a series featuring both Spire Hockey properties: the Swamp Rabbits and Rapid City Rush.
WHO: The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Spire Hockey Leadership (Tim Vieira, President of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits; Todd Mackin, President of Spire Holdings; Jeff Dickerson, Co-Owner and CEO of Spire Sports + Entertainment)
WHEN: Saturday, February 24, 2024, availability beginning at 5 p.m. EST (during pre-game party and prior to arena doors opening).
WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (650 N Academy St, Greenville, SC, 29601)
WHY: The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are celebrating the brave men and women that serve in the United States Military, foreign and domestic protecting our freedom, with specialty jerseys to be auctioned off following the game. There will be a check presentation to Upstate Warriors Solution and Folds of Honor. The pregame ceremonies will also feature a large flag of the United States displayed at center ice.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
