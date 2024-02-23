Fuel Fall to Wichita Thunder on Friday Night

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Wichita Thunder for the first time since 2022 on Friday night for Hockey is for Everyone Night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Ultimately, the Fuel fell 4-1 to the Thunder who they face again tomorrow night.

1ST PERIOD

At 6:28, Indy's Brett Bulmer took the game's first penalty for slashing but the Fuel quickly killed it off.

Wichita struck first at 10:07 with a goal by Jay Dickman to put the Thunder up 1-0. Less than thirty seconds later, they added to their lead with a goal by Kobe Walker.

Nolan Kneen took a holding penalty at 10:51, however the Thunder were able to kill it off.

At 16:55, Indy's Victor Hadfield sat for two minutes for slashing but the Fuel killed off the penalty and the period ended soon after.

Indy outshot Wichita 12-5 in the first period, despite being down 2-0.

2ND PERIOD

At 6:24, Nick Nardella was called for hooking, giving the Fuel a power play opportunity but they could not capitalize on it.

Matus Spodniak took a penalty for high sticking at 9:06, however the Fuel killed off that penalty as well.

Former Fuel defenseman, Shane Kuzmeski took a slashing penalty at 16:40 giving the Fuel an important power play opportunity, however less than a minute into the penalty, Fuel captain Seamus Malone took a tripping penalty.

This forced about a minute of 4-on-4 hockey but no goals were scored.

After the period ended, things got chippy between Matus Spodiak and Wichita's Brayden Watts and they each got a cross checking penalty and slashing penalty respectively to be served in the final period.

3RD PERIOD

Bulmer broke the shutout with an even-strength goal at 3:06, assisted by Kale Howarth and Matt Cairns.

At 4:27, Jeremy Masella took a hooking call but Wichita was about to kill off the penalty before scoring to make it 3-1 at 8:16. This time, it was Mitchell Russell.

With two minutes to go in the frame, the Fuel pulled Driscoll from goal and at 18:23, Wichita's Watts scored on the empty net to make it 4-1 which is how the game would end despite the Fuel vastly outshooting the Thunder 43-23.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on February 24, 2024 against the Wichita Thunder for Made in America & First Responders Night.

