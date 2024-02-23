Preview: Royals Open Two-Game Series Clash with Thunder in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game weekend series against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, February 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals conclude the series on Saturday, February 24th at 7:00 p.m.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, February 28th for a season series finale with the Wheeling Nailers. The home game is a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring concession and ticket deals including $2 beer at select locations on the concourse, Buy One, Get One College Student tickets, and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets! College students can claim their BOGO ticket deal at the box office at Santander Arena!

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 19-23-5-2 record after taking the opening two games of their three-game series against the Growlers. Reading downed Newfoundland in a shootout on Saturday, February 17, 4-3, and in regulation on Monday, February 19, 2-1 before falling to the Growlers in the series finale on Wednesday, February 21st, 5-3. Ryan Cox scored goals in consecutive games and Steven Leonard is on a three-game point streak (4a). Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 3-4-2-1 record with a point earned in six of ten games.

Joe Nardi (11g-21a) leads the Royals' active roster with 32 points this season. Ryan Chyzowski (17) leads the team in goals and is second on the active roster in points (30).

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the Friday face-off at 32-11-4-2 through 49 games this season. The Thunder have won their last two games including a victory over the Royals on Friday, February 16, 5-2, and shutout win against the Trois-Rivières Lions, 3-0, on Saturday, February 17. The Thunder hoist a record of 10-0-1 over their last 11 home contests.

Forward Patrick Grasso leads the Thunder in goals (21) while forward Shane Harper holds the team lead in points (40). Harper leads leads the club in assists (26) and ties Grasso, Yushiro Hirano and Erik Middendorf for the team lead in power play goals (4).

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Superhero / Battle of the Badges / Scout Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Join us as we honor our local heros with a night dedicated to our community's first responders!

Pre-game Battle of the Badges game between Reading Police & Fire Department vs. opponent TBD

*Ticket to Battle of the Badges serves as ticket to Royals 7 PM game

Superhero guest appearances

Scout Troop benefits - For info, contact Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

