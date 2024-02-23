A Well-Deserved Honour for a Local Legend

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières organization will pay tribute to former NHL defenceman Jean-Guy Talbot, who died Thursday night.

There will be a moment of silence before the start of Friday night's game between the Lions and the (Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate) Newfoundland Growlers.

Originally from Trois-Rivières, Talbot played 16 full seasons in the NHL (from 1955 to 1970), including 12 with the Montreal Canadiens. He won seven Stanley Cups, including five consecutively between 1956 and 1960.

