Millman Scores Lone Goal, Royals Struck Down by Thunder in Series Opener, 4-1
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (19-24-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading Royals fell to the Adirondack Thunder (33-11-4-2), 4-1, on Friday, February 23rd at Cool Insuring Arena. Anson Thornton (2-2-0-0) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 38 saves on 42 shots. Jeremy Brodeur (16-6-1-0) earned the win in net for Adirondack Thunder with 24 saves on 25 shots.
The Royals scored the lone goal in the opening frame at 2:35 when Mason Millman rifled a shot past Brodeur's blocker side from the blue line. Devon Paliani earned the lone assist on Millman's fourth goal of the season.
Adirondack exploded for a three-goal second period which began with a when Ryan Smith equalizer at 4:09. Yushiroh Hirano earned an assist on Smith's 21st goal before netting his own at 6:59 to give Adirondack the lead for good. Travis Broughman and Harper earned the assists. The third goal came at 10:50 when Brendan Less was able to pot one past Thornton. Timur Ibragimov and Michael Gillespie earned the helpers on Less' second goal of the season to put the Thunder in front by two gaols entering the third period, 3-1.
At 11:51 of the final frame, Tristan Ashbrook shot a one timer past Thornton from the slot. Harper and Hirano earned the helpers on Ashbrook's 17th goal of the season.
The Royals close out their two-game series against Adirondack at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, February 24th at 7:00 p.m.
The Royals return home on Wednesday, February 28th to play the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This game will feature a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring $2 dollar beer at select locations on the concourse, BOGO college student tickets and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets available at the box office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2024
- Gladiators Blanked 3-0 in Savannah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Dylan Fitze Scores 3 Goals in Utah's 7-4 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Millman Scores Lone Goal, Royals Struck Down by Thunder in Series Opener, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Glads Shut Out 3-0 In Savannah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Trevor Zins Scores In Overtime As Steelheads Fight Off Late Oilers' Push - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Record First Victory in February - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- The Mayor and his Panel Shore Mariners in 5-3 Win - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Storm Back for Point, Fall in Overtime to Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Battle Hard But Fall to Florida 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Boudon's Hat Trick Keys 5-3 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fedorek Nets Game-Winner In Friday Contest Against Stingrays - Norfolk Admirals
- Growlers Shut Out 4-0 By Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- Nailers Win the Fight, But Komets Win the Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Hold off Mariners' Comeback - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Empties Fuel; Win Streak to Four - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Fall to Wichita Thunder on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Harper, Hirano Shine In 4-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- Austin Magera Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Signs Lakehead Defenseman Tyler Jette - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Joshua Karlsson - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Road Trip Continues Tonight vs. Fuel - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Series Opener in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Sign Tyler Vanuden - Maine Mariners
- Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Celebrate "Military Appreciation Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Series Preview: February 23 & 24 vs. Trois-Rivières - Newfoundland Growlers
- A Well-Deserved Honour for a Local Legend - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Voyer's Back, and Not a Moment Too Soon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Chicoine, Ritchie to AHL - Maine Mariners
- ECHL-Leading Mavericks Host Three Games in Three Days at Cable Dahmer Arena Starting Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals Bring Back Stead, Caron and Fleurent to IR - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals Open Two-Game Series Clash with Thunder in Glens Falls, NY - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Millman Scores Lone Goal, Royals Struck Down by Thunder in Series Opener, 4-1
- Preview: Royals Open Two-Game Series Clash with Thunder in Glens Falls, NY
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on Saturday
- Royals Take 4 of 6 Points from Series with Growlers, Fall in Finale, 5-3
- Royals Acquire Jake Smith, F from Greenville in Exchange for Future Considerations