Millman Scores Lone Goal, Royals Struck Down by Thunder in Series Opener, 4-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (19-24-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading Royals fell to the Adirondack Thunder (33-11-4-2), 4-1, on Friday, February 23rd at Cool Insuring Arena. Anson Thornton (2-2-0-0) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 38 saves on 42 shots. Jeremy Brodeur (16-6-1-0) earned the win in net for Adirondack Thunder with 24 saves on 25 shots.

The Royals scored the lone goal in the opening frame at 2:35 when Mason Millman rifled a shot past Brodeur's blocker side from the blue line. Devon Paliani earned the lone assist on Millman's fourth goal of the season.

Adirondack exploded for a three-goal second period which began with a when Ryan Smith equalizer at 4:09. Yushiroh Hirano earned an assist on Smith's 21st goal before netting his own at 6:59 to give Adirondack the lead for good. Travis Broughman and Harper earned the assists. The third goal came at 10:50 when Brendan Less was able to pot one past Thornton. Timur Ibragimov and Michael Gillespie earned the helpers on Less' second goal of the season to put the Thunder in front by two gaols entering the third period, 3-1.

At 11:51 of the final frame, Tristan Ashbrook shot a one timer past Thornton from the slot. Harper and Hirano earned the helpers on Ashbrook's 17th goal of the season.

The Royals close out their two-game series against Adirondack at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, February 24th at 7:00 p.m.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, February 28th to play the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This game will feature a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring $2 dollar beer at select locations on the concourse, BOGO college student tickets and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets available at the box office.

