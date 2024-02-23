Fedorek Nets Game-Winner In Friday Contest Against Stingrays

Norfolk, VA- The Norfolk Admirals, following their successful series at Maine last weekend, returned to the Norfolk Scope for two games against the formidable South Carolina Stingrays. The Admirals emerged victorious against the Stingrays with a score of 3-2, thanks to Connor Fedorek's game-winning goal with five minutes remaining, in front of a spirited Scope crowd.

Yaniv Perets, playing in his 25th appearance of the season in an Admirals uniform, demonstrated a remarkable performance on Friday night, making 22 saves off of 24 shots on target to secure the win.

During the opening 20 minutes of play, there was a lack of offensive plays, but the Admirals had the edge. The initial half of the frame saw Norfolk demonstrating a superior forecheck and putting pressure on the Stingrays. Eight minutes into the game, the Admirals were granted a power play. After the puck was dropped, Kamerin Nault scored his seventh goal of the season with a wrist shot that beat Mitchell Gibson top-side, giving Norfolk the lead with a score of 1-0.

Though the pace of play persisted offensively, the score remained unchanged. In the final 30 seconds of the period, the Stingrays put forth their best effort to equalize the game but failed to do so as Perets and several Admirals made critical blocks against South Carolina's attempts.

During the second period, the momentum that the Admirals had gained in the first period quickly subsided, as the Stingrays took control of the game. Despite the efforts of Perets, who made several crucial saves to keep Norfolk ahead, the team's 1-0 lead slipped away when Benton Maass scored his seventh goal of the season from a third rebound that found its way into the net.

After scoring the tying goal, the Stingrays continued to bombard Norfolk with shots, and they had several other opportunities to take a 2-1 lead. However, Norfolk managed to hold firm and avoid further damage, ending the second period with the score tied at one. South Carolina outshot Norfolk 16-7 in the period, a significant increase from the first period, during which they were outshot 7-3.

During the final 20 minutes of play, both teams displayed a lot of action as they battled to the final horn. Just 28 seconds into the period, Darick Louis-Jean scored his fifth goal of the season, finishing off a two-on-one chance created by Mark Liwiski who passed him the puck in the slot. Norfolk maintained their one-goal advantage until the latter half of the period.

With eight minutes left in the game, Ryan Leibold tied the game at two, silencing the Admirals crowd. Two minutes later, Fedorek gained possession of the puck and fired his shot past Gibson to bring the Admirals back ahead 3-2. As time ran down, the South Carolina team's efforts picked up as they looked for the tying goal. Fortunately, Norfolk was able to fend off the late pressure from the Stingrays and held on for the tough victory.

Norfolk's record goes to 28-19-3-1 on the year following the win. They still maintain second place in the ECHL North Division.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - C. Fedorek 1 goal, +1)

2. NOR - D. Louis-Jean (1 goal, +1)

3. NOR - Y. Perets (22 saves off of 24 shots)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals are set to resume their scheduled pair of games against South Carolina with game two taking place at the Scope tomorrow night. The puck drop is set for 6:05 PM as the Admirals aim for a series sweep.

