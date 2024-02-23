Mariners Sign Tyler Vanuden
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have signed forward Tyler Vanuden, the team announced on Friday. Vanuden most recently played for the Kalamazoo Wings after starting the season in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
A 26-year-old forward from Fort Frances, ON, Vanuden is a rookie, coming out of NCAA DIII Buffalo State College. After registering 22 points in 27 games in his senior year, he signed with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen for the 2023-24 season. After skating in two games for the Marksmen, Vanuden was traded to the Quad City Storm in January. He signed with the Kalamazoo Wings on February 7th and made his ECHL debut, appearing in four games, and registering one assist.
Prior to Buffalo State, Vanuden also played at Finlandia University. He played in several different Canadian junior leagues, including the BCHL where he was an assistant captain with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.
The Mariners are currently on a six-game road trip, visiting the Toledo Walleye this Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 PM. The games can be seen and heard on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network, powered by Mixlr and FloHockey, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 PM. The Mariners return home for a 10:30 AM "School Day" game on Tuesday, March 5th vs. Worcester. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.
