Mariners Sign Turner Ripplinger

August 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Sign Turner Ripplinger with the Guildford Flames

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have signed forward Turner Ripplinger, the team announced on Thursday. A forward from Saskatchewan, Ripplinger has played the last two seasons in the Elite Ice Hockey League, based in the United Kingdom.

The 26-year-old from Regina, SK, appeared in 42 games for the Guildford Flames last season, scoring three goals while adding two assists. It was his second full season with Guildford, initially joining them in 2021-22 after finishing his college career at the University of Regina. He's appeared in 86 career games for Guildford, registering 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists).

Ripplinger played in several Canadian Junior leagues prior to college. He finished up in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, playing for the Estevan Bruins in 2018-19, where he averaged over a point-per-game. Ripplinger also played in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League for the Portage Terriers and the British Columbia Hockey League with the Penticton Vees.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the city, the town and the organization so I felt like it was a no-brainer to sign with the Mariners," said Ripplinger.

The Mariners have now announced sixteen players to the 2024-2025 roster, which can be viewed here.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available starting September 18th.

