Utah Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Chase Hartje

August 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Chase Hartje for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Harrtle played for Moose Jaw, Brandon, Kootenay and Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League from 2017-2020. In 178 career games in the WHL he scored 73 points (13 goals, 60 assists). Hartje played at the University of Manitoba from 2021-24, where he scored 46 points (9 goals, 37 assists) in 70 games. Hartje finished the 2023-24 season in the EIHL as he played in 11 games with the Coventry Blaze. Hartje also appeared in 2 playoff games.

Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jack Jacome, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Blake Wells and defensemen Kabore Dunn, Chase Hartje and Kyle Pow.

The Grizzlies are celebrating their 30th season in the Salt Lake Valley during the 2024-25 campaign. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

