Utah Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Chase Hartje
August 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Chase Hartje for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Harrtle played for Moose Jaw, Brandon, Kootenay and Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League from 2017-2020. In 178 career games in the WHL he scored 73 points (13 goals, 60 assists). Hartje played at the University of Manitoba from 2021-24, where he scored 46 points (9 goals, 37 assists) in 70 games. Hartje finished the 2023-24 season in the EIHL as he played in 11 games with the Coventry Blaze. Hartje also appeared in 2 playoff games.
Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jack Jacome, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Blake Wells and defensemen Kabore Dunn, Chase Hartje and Kyle Pow.
The Grizzlies are celebrating their 30th season in the Salt Lake Valley during the 2024-25 campaign. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 29, 2024
- Thunder Acquire Forward Patrick Polino - Adirondack Thunder
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Chase Hartje - Utah Grizzlies
- Romain Rodzinski Returns for Second Season in Boise - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Add Scoring Prowess with the Addition of Forward Shane Bull - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Limited Golfer & Sponsor Spots Available for Reading Royals 19th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament on Monday, October 14 - Reading Royals
- Mariners Sign Turner Ripplinger - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Chase Hartje
- Craig Armstrong Joins Grizzlies for 2024-25 Season
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Kyle Pow for 2024-25 Season
- Blake Wells Returns to Grizzlies for First Full Pro Season
- Dylan Fitze Returns to Grizzlies for 2024-25 Season