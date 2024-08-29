K-Wings Sign Defenseman Philip Beaulieu

August 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that defenseman Philip Beaulieu has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Philip can play on both ends of the ice," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He provides offensive instincts and ability on the back end."

Beaulieu, 28, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 194-pound, Duluth, MN native who appeared in 20 games for Asiago (ICEHL) last season, scoring five points (1g-4a) with 14 penalty minutes.

"North American hockey is the style I'm used to and I'm very excited to be back playing in it," Beaulieu said. "Being from Minnesota, I'm pumped to be playing back in the Midwest and I've heard nothing but great things about Kalamazoo, the K-Wings organization, and the fans. I can't wait to get the season going and see everyone at Wings Event Center!"

The fifth-year pro made his professional debut with Allen in 2020-21, scoring 23 points (5g-18a) in 41 games, also suiting up in one AHL game for Iowa that season. In 2021-22, Beaulieu was tied for No. 15 among ECHL defensemen in points with 38 (8g-30a) in 61 games for Allen, adding two assists in four playoff games. He played 39 games in 2022-23 with Worcester, picking up 17 assists.

Collegiately, Beaulieu starred at Northern Michigan University, scoring 118 points (26g-92a) in 157 games over four seasons (2016-20). He was named Second Team All-American in his sophomore season after scoring 11 goals and leading all NCAA defensemen with 31 assists and 42 points.

Beaulieu then earned back-to-back First Team All-WCHA honors in his junior and senior seasons, being named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year in 2018-19 as a junior and serving as captain his final year with the Wildcats.

The K-Wings will continue building their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.