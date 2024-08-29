Romain Rodzinski Returns for Second Season in Boise

August 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Romain Rodzinski to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Rodzinski, 22, enters his second professional season after tallying 13 points (3G, 10A) skating 40 games with Idaho. The 6-foot-1, 190lb left-handed shooting defenseman began last year at Concordia University (USports) where he appeared in five games collecting four assists and 20 penalty minutes before signing his first professional contract on Dec. 19.

Prior to joining Concordia, the Blainville, Quebec native played parts of five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) registering 47 points (8G, 39A) in 178 career games. He began his QMJHL career with the Quebec Remparts in 2018-19 season and played with them the following two seasons. In 2021-22 he suited up for the Cape Breton Eagles and while skating for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.