Thunder Acquire Forward Patrick Polino

August 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired the rights to forward Patrick Polino from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for the rights to forward Tristan Ashbrook.

Polino, 29, spent the last three seasons with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones and finished third on the team with 58 points (23 goals, 35 assists) in 72 games. In 170 regular-season ECHL games with the Cyclones, Polino has 54 goals and 82 assists for 136 points.

The Buffalo, New York native has played in 36 American Hockey League games with Rochester and Providence and has five goals and four assists for nine points. Prior to his professional career, the right-shooting forward played four seasons at NCAA (D1) Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute where he tallied 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 131 games.

