Lions Record First Victory in February

February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières rediscovered

their winning ways on Friday night with a 4-0 win against the Newfoundland Growlers. It

marked the first victory in the month of February for the Lions, who were trying to avoid

succumbing to a sixth consecutive defeat.

The Lions were obviously pleased to be playing in front of their home fans as Trois-

Rivières dominated the opening minutes of the game. John Parker-Jones opened the

scoring barely two minutes into the first period, and then Miguel Tourigny doubled the

Lions' lead three minutes later, with defenceman Chris Ortiz's assist on the goal being

his 99th career ECHL point.

The second period gave way to a much more defensive style of play, with neither team

able to find the back of the net. Lions' goaltender Strauss Mann, newly arrived from the

AHL's Laval Rocket, made several key saves to preserve the Lions' 2-0 lead.

The Lions were determined not to relinquish their two-goal lead in the third period:

Brycen Martin scored less than two minutes into the period and then Nicolas Guay

scored the insurance marker at 13:10. Trois-Rivières was able to preserve the shutout

for Mann, who was a brick wall in front of the Lions' net.

The second game of this two-game series starts at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at

Colisée Vidéotron, and Lions' captain Cedric Montminy will once again be hoping to

score his 100th career ECHL goal.

1st star: Strauss Mann, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Miguel Tourigny, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: John Parker-Jones, Lions de Trois-Rivières

