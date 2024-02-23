ECHL-Leading Mavericks Host Three Games in Three Days at Cable Dahmer Arena Starting Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks, on pace for the best season in franchise history, return to home ice for three games in three days this weekend at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Sunday afternoon's contest against Utah is the Mavericks Faith and Family Game, presented by Trinity House. For all three games this weekend, the Mavericks are utilizing their Sensory Space inside Cable Dahmer Arena for children and their families who need to escape the bright lights and loud noises of a professional hockey game.

Part of the gameday festivities for Sunday's game will be a second intermission tricycle race on the ice between nuns from the Kansas City archdiocese.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Utah Grizzlies

WHEN: Friday (7:30 PM), Saturday (6 PM) and Sunday* (4 PM).

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055

*Faith and Family Game

The Mavericks are amid one of their best seasons in franchise history. Attendance continues to grow week-by-week at Cable Dahmer Arena for Kansas City's most fun, affordable and family-friendly events. Single-game tickets are still available at kcmavericks.com or 816-252-7825.

