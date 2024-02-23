Walleye Hold off Mariners' Comeback
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Trailing 3-0 entering the third period, the Maine Mariners rallied to make a game of it, but the Toledo Walleye hung for a 5-3 victory on Friday night at Huntington Center. Jimmy Lambert collected two goals and an assist in the third period comeback attempt.
Toledo got a pair of goals in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. At 4:45, defenseman Thomas Farrell wristed home a shot from the top of the right circle to get the scoring started, just his second goal of the season. With only 1:37 left in the period, Alexandre Doucet batted a puck in out of the air with what looked to be a high-stick, but the goal was allowed to stand.
Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins, the league's leading scorer netted his 30th goal of the season at 17:12 of the second period to stretch the lead to 3-0. The Mariners had a pair of power play chances in the 2nd, but couldn't get on the board.
The Mariners comeback bid began midway though the third when Jimmy Lambert was credit with the goal that deflected around in front of the Walleye net and dribbled across the goal line. Just over a minute later, Lambert got another one shorthanded, after springing in Alex Kile and following his backhander with his second straight goal. At 11:36, Riley Sawchuk's insurance goal put the Walleye back up by a pair. The Mariners pulled Keyser and got it back with Tyler Drevitch's rebound with 1:56 left. Hawkins found the empty net to finally put the Mariners away.
John Lethemon was the winning goaltender, stopping 29 of 32 Maine shots. Kyle Keyser took the loss, making 30 saves.
The Mariners (20-23-6-0) will take on the Walleye again on Saturday night once again at 7:15 PM, before heading to Cincinnati to conclude the weekend against the Cyclones on Sunday at 3 PM. The games can be seen and heard on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network, powered by Mixlr and FloHockey, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to faceoff. The Mariners return home for a 10:30 AM "School Day" game on Tuesday, March 5th vs. Worcester. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2024
- The Mayor and his Panel Shore Mariners in 5-3 Win - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Storm Back for Point, Fall in Overtime to Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Battle Hard But Fall to Florida 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Boudon's Hat Trick Keys 5-3 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fedorek Nets Game-Winner In Friday Contest Against Stingrays - Norfolk Admirals
- Growlers Shut Out 4-0 By Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- Nailers Win the Fight, But Komets Win the Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Hold off Mariners' Comeback - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Empties Fuel; Win Streak to Four - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Fall to Wichita Thunder on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Harper, Hirano Shine In 4-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- Austin Magera Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Signs Lakehead Defenseman Tyler Jette - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Joshua Karlsson - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Road Trip Continues Tonight vs. Fuel - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Series Opener in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Sign Tyler Vanuden - Maine Mariners
- Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Celebrate "Military Appreciation Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Series Preview: February 23 & 24 vs. Trois-Rivières - Newfoundland Growlers
- A Well-Deserved Honour for a Local Legend - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Voyer's Back, and Not a Moment Too Soon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Chicoine, Ritchie to AHL - Maine Mariners
- ECHL-Leading Mavericks Host Three Games in Three Days at Cable Dahmer Arena Starting Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals Bring Back Stead, Caron and Fleurent to IR - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals Open Two-Game Series Clash with Thunder in Glens Falls, NY - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Maine Mariners Stories
- Walleye Hold off Mariners' Comeback
- Mariners Sign Tyler Vanuden
- Chicoine, Ritchie to AHL
- Mariners Earn Point to Start Road Trip
- Curtis Hall Recalled to Providence