Trevor Zins Scores In Overtime As Steelheads Fight Off Late Oilers' Push

TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads (34-13-2-1, 71pts) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (23-21-5-1, 52pts) Friday night in overtime by a final score of 4-3 in front of 6,076 fans at the BOK Center as Trevor Zins scored at 3:30 of the extra session. The Steelheads extend their point-streak to a season long nine games (8-0-1) and are now (11-2-1) over their last 14 games since Jan. 19. With the win and a Kansas City loss Idaho is now just four points back of Kansas City for the top spot in the ECHL, Western Conference, and Mountain Division.

Just 87 seconds into the game Parker Aucoin (1st) gave the Steelheads the lead with his first professional goal. Colton Kehler from the right circle sent a shot off the back glass which was kept in the zone at the left point by A.J. White. From there White fed Kehler in the left circle where he centered in the high slot for Aucoin who snapped a one-timer upstairs. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima tied the game at 1-1 at 9:45 of the frame with a backhander from the right circle. With 3:07 left in the period Jordan Kawaguchi (3rd) made it 2-1 Idaho with a wrist shot in the right circle going low short-side as he was fed through neutral ice by Aucoin. Steelheads lead 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes of play with shots favoring the Oilers 12-9.

Nicholas Canade (4th) scored the only goal in the second period coming 6:55 into the frame increasing the Idaho lead to 3-1. He broke a play up in the defensive zone and fed Demetrios Koumontzis down the left wing. Canade then jumped up in the play and was set up back door by Koumontzis. Idaho led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play with shots favoring Tulsa 14-10 in the period.

Tulsa's Davis Codd scored on the power-play 2:40 into the third period to make it a one-goal game. The Oilers were able to tie the game at 3-3 on a goal from Kishaun Gervais with 4:04 left in regulation. Idaho was assessed a cross-checking minor with just 41 seconds left in the game with the contest officially going to overtime.

The Steelheads started overtime by killing off 80 seconds of a penalty and then with 3:30 left Trevor Zins (3rd)ended the game from Will Merchant and A.J. White. Merchant drove into the attacking end and fed White outside the far circle. White then went across the zone for Zins at the left dot where he tried to center in front for Merchant, but the puck deflected off the defenders stick in front into the net handing Idaho the 4-3 win.

Jake Kielly made 41 saves 44 shots for the win while Julian Junca turned aside 19 of the 23 shots he faced in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Will Merchant (0-2-2, +1, 1 shot)

2) Jake Kielly (41 saves)

3) Davis Codd (TUL, 1-0-1, -2, 2 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-2 on the power-play while Tulsa was 1-for-3... Idaho's streak of scoring a power-play goal ended at seven games.

- Idaho was outshot 44-23.

- Idaho is 26-17-4 all-time vs. Tulsa and 13-11-2 in Tulsa.

- Sam Sternschein (IR), Bryan Thomson (IR), Bailey Conger (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Wade Murphy (INJ), did not dress for Idaho.

- The Steelheads have points in nine straight games (8-0-1) and have won five straight games including five in a row on the road... Idaho is (11-2-1) over their last 14 games since Jan. 19.

- A.J. White has a point in five straight games (2-7-9) after tallying two assists. He also notched two shots for hitting 1,000 career ECHL shots in his 504th career game.

- Parker Aucoin scored his first professional goal while also notching in assist... He has points in three straight games (1-3-4).

- Trevor Zins recorded his first career multi-point game with the overtime winner and an assist.

